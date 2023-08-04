2 Menominee mayoral candidates to face long-time incumbent mayor

Voters who show up to the polls on Tuesday will take the next step to deciding who will sit in the mayor's seat after the November primary.
Voters who show up to the polls on Tuesday will take the next step to deciding who will sit in the mayor's seat after the November primary.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two of the three candidates for the city of Menominee mayor’s seat are looking to unseat incumbent, and long-time mayor, Jean Stegeman.

Stegeman and newcomers, Casey Hoffman and Beth Peanosky, said they have the chops for the job and big plans for the city, if elected.

Each of them has a different idea on what to tackle first from library funding to taking out the trash to the “marijuana situation.”

For Peanosky, it’s closing the book on the marijuana story.

“We need to get that behind us and move on,” Peanosky said. “I know a lot of things have been put on hold in our city that (we) just haven’t been able to do as far as planning for the future.”

Hoffman said he will restore the annual expenditure from the general operating fund of $250,000 to the library.

“The Spies Public Library in 2023 became the first department in the history of the city of Menominee to have their general fund budget eliminated to zero dollars,” Hoffman said.

Stegeman said the funding was cut as the library didn’t need it due to a multi-million-dollar donation.

She said one of her top priorities if re-elected would be to take out the trash.

“I would like to see the eyesores in Menominee cleaned up,” Stegeman said. “We have an ordinance and you’re not supposed to have junk all over and cars up on blocks and trash sitting (around).”

The candidates said they valued honesty and transparency, both in their campaigns and in city hall.

Polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. CT and close at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the general election in November.

