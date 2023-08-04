1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in the city of Escanaba.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. When police arrived at the scene they found a man with a stab wound on his forearm.

He was transported by Rampart to St. Francis for treatment. Officers then learned that multiple weapons were involved in the incident. One man was then arrested, and more charges are pending.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Rampart, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police.

