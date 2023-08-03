UPHS - Marquette easing tension before pediatric surgery with creative car rides

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Marquette has a fun way to transport young patients inside the hospital.

Pediatric patients can get behind the wheel of a toy car to head to the surgery room instead of walking. The goal of the car is to ease patients and parents before a big operation. Registered Nurse Colleen Granato said the relaxed environment also helps staff.

“Surgery is always scary for not only the kids, but for the parents. I think it just helps ease that tension and it kind of turns that fear into fun for kids. So they’re not so nervous heading back into the OR and it also makes our job a lot easier as well,” Granato said.

Granato said the hospital has had the car for a couple of years now. The Anesthesia Manager for UPHS - Marquette Kim Wysocki said some kids are eager for their operation day.

“So we have kids who are excited to get in the car. We usually show them in the morning before it’s time for them to go back. So we get to show them the car, they get excited to drive it and then instead of us just carrying them and kind of pulling them away from their parents,” Wysocki said. “They’re actually running to get in the car and head to surgery.”

Wysocki said staff was the driving force behind the idea.

“Colleen came up with this idea. She brought it to our administration and they listened to her. She was able to advocate for our patients and make it a better situation for our kids and for their parents,” Wysocki said.

Wysocki said fun moments like kids driving a car to the operation are vital to keeping a hospital a healthy place.

