UPHS - Marquette easing tension before pediatric surgery with creative car rides

(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Marquette has a fun way to transport young patients inside the hospital.

Pediatric patients can get behind the wheel of a toy car to head to the surgery room instead of walking. The goal of the car is to ease patients and parents before a big operation. Registered Nurse Colleen Granato said the relaxed environment also helps staff.

“Surgery is always scary for not only the kids, but for the parents. I think it just helps ease that tension and it kind of turns that fear into fun for kids. So they’re not so nervous heading back into the OR and it also makes our job a lot easier as well,” Granato said.

Granato said the hospital has had the car for a couple of years now. The Anesthesia Manager for UPHS - Marquette Kim Wysocki said some kids are eager for their operation day.

“So we have kids who are excited to get in the car. We usually show them in the morning before it’s time for them to go back. So we get to show them the car, they get excited to drive it and then instead of us just carrying them and kind of pulling them away from their parents,” Wysocki said. “They’re actually running to get in the car and head to surgery.”

Wysocki said staff was the driving force behind the idea.

“Colleen came up with this idea. She brought it to our administration and they listened to her. She was able to advocate for our patients and make it a better situation for our kids and for their parents,” Wysocki said.

Wysocki said fun moments like kids driving a car to the operation are vital to keeping a hospital a healthy place.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
7-run inning powers Negaunee Little League to victory in first game of Central Regional Tournament
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse (Luke Barrett/General Services Administration via...
Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse up for auction

Latest News

Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver headed to circuit court
Watch a press conference where Coast Guard officials address the ongoing situation and how they...
WATCH: Coast Guard hosts press conference addressing Lake Michigan diesel spill
The level three Charge Point station was installed in June, but the city wanted to test its...
City of Hancock, UPPCO hold ribbon-cutting for new EV charging station
U.S. Coast Guard logo
WATCH: Coast Guard hosts press conference addressing Lake Michigan diesel spill
Crashes, school bus races and monster trucks will all happen at Armageddon this weekend.
UP State Fairgrounds to host Armageddon on Wheels