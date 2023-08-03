UP State Fairgrounds to host Armageddon on Wheels

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Get ready for school bus races and monster truck crashes at the U.P. State Fairgrounds this weekend.

It’s the 10th anniversary of the popular crash and bump event known as Armageddon on Wheels.

This year, Armageddon Co-Owner Jennifer Spriks said they are bringing back the old favorites. Spriks said everyone’s favorite is the 14 to 16 school buses that will race around a figure-eight track.

She told TV6 that all ages are welcome on both the grandstand and inside the monster trucks.

“This year, we also have monster truck rides,” Spriks said. “There is a charge, but anybody can ride ‘em, from five years old, all the way up to 80 years old.”

Spriks said people should get their tickets soon as it’s always a sold-out crowd by the time the races start. The gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday with races starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at many local businesses and the event. Children 7 and under get in free.

For more information, go to ArmageddononWheels.com.

