Tonight: A workshop to help parents with kids dealing with Sensory issues, ADHD or Anxiety

How parents can break out of the storm and struggle
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pediatric Chiropractor, Dr. Francois Montbrun, at Connected Family Chiropractic, joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain what tips and tricks new parents can expect at the ‘Perfect Storm; An ADHD, Anxiety, Sensory, and Spectrum Workshop.’

The workshop explores how prenatal stress and birth intervention affect children with chronic neurological challenges such as autism, ADHA, sensory processing, anxiety and mood disorders, and more.

It is taking place tonight from 6:30 to 7:30 P.M. at 307 S. Front Street in Marquette.

The event is free to attend. To learn more click here

