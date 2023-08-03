Sunflowers will bloom next week at Hall Farms

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hall Farms in Rock plans to open for visitors next week.

A few sunflowers have peeked out their heads, but next week, owners said they expect most of the 440,000 flowers to blossom. The owners said blooms ran a little late this year because of excess rain.

During the two-to-three-week bloom period, the farm expects to see thousands of visitors. Co-Owner Teressa Hall said there’s something for everyone at the farm.

“We have a corn sandbox. It’s a sandbox, but it doesn’t have sand in it, it has corn in it,” Hall said. “And we have a basketball game, and we have a ‘try to rope the cow.’”

The 20-acre field has dirt paths carving their way through the flowers out to two viewing platforms.

There is also an accessible field for people unable to walk to the main field.

There is no cost to get in, but they do ask for people to donate what they can to support the upkeep of the activities, picnic tables, viewing platforms and other amenities.

Hall said to keep an eye on the farm’s Facebook page, as soon she’ll be announcing opening day.

