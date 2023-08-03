Redeemer Lutheran hosts annual Block Party in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Redeemer Lutheran Church had a strong turnout for its annual Block Party in Marquette Wednesday night.

It’s part of National Night Out, which aims to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

The event had free food, games and live music. Law enforcement agencies were also there with a K9 demonstration from the Michigan State Police.

“It’s just an awesome community event. We welcome all our friends and neighbors, congregation members, basically anybody who wants to join us for some fun fellowship time, food, games, bounce houses, just a chance to share in the love of Christ through that fellowship,” said Daniel Ondov, Redeemer Lutheran Church associate pastor.

This was the second year back for the Redeemer Block Party following the COVID-19 pandemic.

