Recall effort for Delta County Commissioners won’t be on November ballot

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An effort to recall three Delta County Commissioners came to a halt this week.

The Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership group filed a recall petition for Commissioners Robert Petersen, David Moyle and Robert Barron on July 3.

The petition was in response to the commissioners voting to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo.

On July 17, the Delta County Election Commission approved the recall petition language.

Each of the three commissioners then filed appeals.

The appeal hearing just got scheduled for Monday.

“The hearing is now scheduled for the 7th, which puts us three days after the August 4 deadline to get signatures in for the November election,” said Christian Reynolds, Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership social media manager.

However, petition organizers said the timing hiccup did not come as a surprise.

“We went into this knowing that the timeline was extremely tight,” Reynolds said. “The only way we were ever going to make it on the November ballot was if the first day for all of these different processes was observed, and that was not the case.”

Barron said the three commissioners appealed the petition language as being clear and factual mainly because they could.

“According to the statute, we could file an appeal,” Barron said. “That’s what each one of us individually did -- file an appeal.”

Organizers of the recall effort said they don’t believe the appeal should be heard.

“We do not really understand what they based their appeals on,” said Monica Peach, Citizens for Ethical Leadership District 3 group leader. “Because they didn’t base it on unfactual and unclear language, they based it on... not really sure.”

Barron said they really didn’t base their appeals on the petition language.

“It’s... I guess to some degree the language, but it’s part of the process of recall,” he said. “We’re just going through the steps of the process.”

He said the recall effort should be difficult for petition organizers because voters elected the commissioners. And, that’s part of why they filed appeals.

Depending on the ruling of the court, this isn’t the end of the recall petition, organizers said.

“We were a little disappointed, but we are prepared to move into the spring,” Reynolds said. “It just gives us more time to collect signatures.”

Reynolds said she and other group members would be at the hearing on Monday.

After the hearing, Dickinson County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Ninomiya will issue a ruling.

If the judge rules the petition language is clear and factual, the Citizens for Ethical Leadership will begin collecting signatures to get the recalls on the spring ballot.

