Powerboaters compete for championship title

Two racers have a photo finish.
Two racers have a photo finish.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - 350 powerboat racers competed for the title of National Champion in Wakefield today, ripping around Sunday Lake in Stock, Modified and Junior classes.

Adrenaline, speed and family are some of the major traits of power boating. Racing around Sunday Lake in Wakefield today were racers from all over the U.S. chasing the title of American Power Boat Association champion (APBA).

Badger State Pre-Race Chairman Brian Rhodes said boat racing is a lot of fun for everyone.

“This is really a family sport. So, there are a lot of young children that are 9 years old in our junior class. They go all the way through with their families and really once you get the bug and become a boat racer you become part of this community and it’s hard to walk away from,” said Rhodes.

Racer and Boat Builder Bruce Hansen said the most important thing about the racing community is strong sportsmanship.

“I think that what they should know is that if they come to a boat race, they will find a very welcoming crowd that will help them get started. We have boat racing school, and all the competitors while they compete against each other you’ll find the camaraderie and friendship is the greatest bond between all of them,” said Bruce.

Powerboat racing has many rules and regulations, such as flying starts, race etiquette and proper boat preparation.

Four-time APBA Hall of Champions Racer Andy Hansen said the best way to learn and get involved with the sport is to talk to a racer and watch a race.

“At some of the races we have drivers’ school for new people to come. We will put them in the boat and take a ride or a couple of laps to see how they like it. Yeah, I think the best way to start is to come to a race,” said Andy.

Races at Sunday Lake will continue through tomorrow.

