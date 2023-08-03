Player’s de Noc wacky wedding dinner theater comes to Island Casino & Resort

Players de Noc in Escanaba are returning to the Island Resort & Casino with a wacky wedding.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc in Escanaba are returning to the Island Resort & Casino with a wacky wedding.

Last year’s dinner theater at the casino was a murder mystery.

This year, Players de Noc Director Laura Haagensen said they wanted a fun comedy, full of laughs.

Chaos happens at “Wendy and Wendell’s Wonderful Wacky Wasp Wedding” when two very different families collide.

“These two crazy kids, Wendy and Wendell, are getting married. And, they had their formal wedding the day before, but today they’re having their handfasting ceremony,” Haagensen said. “Because Wendy comes from a very free-spirited hippie family, but Wendell comes from a very, uptight East Coast family.”

Haagensen said the players circulate through the crowd during dinner while performing the play. When the two main characters come together, hijinx and hilarity ensue.

She added there will also be audience participation.

To buy tickets or to learn more about meal options, go to the Island Resort & Casino website in the entertainment section.

