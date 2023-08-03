NMU opens Introduction to Wine Studies course to the public

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve ever dreamed of sipping wine like a pro or impressing your date by knowing exactly what to order from the wine list, Northern Michigan University has a course for you.

NMU is offering an Introduction to Wine Studies course this fall and it’s open to both undergraduate students and members of the public.

Sommelier Marcella Krupski stops by Upper Michigan Today to fill you in on the course, but first, stories of the day.

Now, back to Intro to Wine.

The 16-week course runs from August 28 to December 16 and meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 - 7:40 p.m. at the North Fork Restaurant at NMU.

The course is $399.

Krupski says you’ll learn the basics from how to sip win, to blind tasting, to food pairings, and more.

All about the new intro to wine class happening at Northern Michigan University.

This class is open to anyone 21+. Krupski encourages employees in the restaurant industry to take the course.

What to expect from the intro to wine course at Northern Michigan University.

Though you’ll leave the course with newfound knowledge of wine, you will not become a certified sommelier by taking this course.

Krupski says taking Introduction to Wine Studies is a great pathway to getting that certification.

Sommelier Marcella Krupski explains the intro to the wine course as UMT wraps up.

NMU students interested in taking the course for credit can email lglenden@nmu.edu.

Members of the public who are interested in taking the course can email conteduc@nmu.edu.

