Niik Creative Co. offering hand-building techniques workshop during First Thursdays Art Tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another First Thursdays Art Tour is happening this evening in downtown Marquette.

Ten galleries/creative spaces will open their doors for deals, demos, workshops, and conversation.

Niik Creative Co. is one participating studio and artist Niikah Hatfield invites you to share her craft.

What to expect from Niik Creative Co. during Marquette's First Thursdays Art Walk.

As part of the tour, the ceramics studio is offering a hand-building techniques workshop from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.

You must pre-register for the workshop, as space is limited, at niikcreative.com. The cost is $85 or $75 each if you sign up two or more people.

Your creation will be fired in the kiln for you to keep.

You can find a map of galleries participating in the First Thursdays Art Tour at mqtcompass.com.

