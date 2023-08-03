Niik Creative Co. offering hand-building techniques workshop during First Thursdays Art Tour

Niik Creative Co. is one of 10 artistic spaces participating in the self-guided art tour.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon hand-builds pottery with artist Niikah Hatfield.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon hand-builds pottery with artist Niikah Hatfield.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another First Thursdays Art Tour is happening this evening in downtown Marquette.

Ten galleries/creative spaces will open their doors for deals, demos, workshops, and conversation.

Niik Creative Co. is one participating studio and artist Niikah Hatfield invites you to share her craft.

What to expect from Niik Creative Co. during Marquette's First Thursdays Art Walk.

As part of the tour, the ceramics studio is offering a hand-building techniques workshop from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.

You must pre-register for the workshop, as space is limited, at niikcreative.com. The cost is $85 or $75 each if you sign up two or more people.

Your creation will be fired in the kiln for you to keep.

Niik Creative Co. is offering a hand-building techniques workshop during the First Thursdays Art Walk.

You can find a map of galleries participating in the First Thursdays Art Tour at mqtcompass.com.

