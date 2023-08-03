Newly released study shows downward trend of health in Michigan

Machine used in UPHS
Machine used in UPHS(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s health is in a downward trend according to a study released on Thursday.

The Citizens Research Council of Michigan released its findings in a five-part study called “Michigan’s Path to a Prosperous Future”. The study found that overall health in Michigan is ranked 39 out of the fifty states– down from number 32 in 2008. Premature death is now seven percent higher in Michigan compared to the national average.

One researcher Corwin Rhyan said factors like geographic location and economic status were the driving forces and can further affect our workforce and economy.

“The direct impacts when folks are not healthy is when they have days that they report not able to work or not able to go to school. As a result of physical health or mental health challenges that directly impacts our economic competitiveness and that it impacts our workforce and our workforce capability,” said Rhyan.

The Citizens Research Council of Michigan will release two more studies regarding the state’s infrastructure. As well as government at the state and local levels.

