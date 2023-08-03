New space is coming soon for West End Gymnastics

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Gymnastics expressed how excited they are to be opening a new location in Negaunee next month.

For years, West End Gymnastics has had to use schools, people’s yards and Miner Park in Negaunee as a practice space. Gymnastics Coach Bridget Johnson says she’s excited to be able to mix her love for gymnastics and love for the community. Johnson also said this new space will be the perfect size for the number of students they have.

“It’s going to be pretty small to start. It’s about 1800 square feet, which is enough for about half a floor, two beams. We are going to have a small bar, a rock wall, a toddler section. So, big enough for what we do, and better than the park,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said West End Gymnastics will have a grand opening on Aug. 27 with sweet treats. She also said the new space, once completed come September 10, will be on the second floor of the Negaunee City Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.