Mostly sunny swing towards the first weekend of August

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A east-west frontal boundary keeps strong thunderstorms popping over the southernmost portions of Upper Michigan on a warm Thursday afternoon -- before diminishing off into the cool evening,

A rebounding high pressure system builds over the region to limit rain and thunderstorm chances into early weekend. The reprieve is brief however, as systems from Northwest Ontario and the Northern Plains phase together to deliver soaking rain and thunderstorms Sunday through Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy morning fog; north winds 5-10 mph

>Lows: Mid 50s to Lower 60s (milder south)

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; less humid and mild with light northerly breezes 5-15 mph

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Patchy morning fog then mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the daytime; chance of rain, thunderstorms west late; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; moderate to heavy rain; windy

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; moderate to heavy rain; cooler and windy

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a pop-up afternoon shower; mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.