Miners Beach opens commercial-only entrance for kayak guiding companies

SHINGELTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore officially opened the commercial use entry point at Miners Beach.

The new unloading and beach access area is for authorized kayak guiding companies only. This new commercial-only entrance will alleviate congestion experienced by both beachgoers and kayak touring companies.

Zachary Gostlin, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore chief of interpretation and education, said the park has had a significant increase in visitation in the last few years, and kayak tours are a contributing factor.

“One of the ways that folks have done that is by taking guided kayak tours, so that has really exploded in the last couple of years,” said Gostlin. “With our beachgoers, high visitation and all the guided tours in this area, there was a need to help alleviate some of that congestion here, so that’s what this project was focused on.”

Gostlin said this was meant to improve the experiences of the visitors.

“It’s quite a busy parking lot,” said Gostlin. “Especially during summertime with all the boats going back and forth and the beachgoers. This place, on a weekend, can easily have a couple thousand people rotate through, especially on a busy July day.”

The park service asks visitors to respect the commercial-only signs. While this new entrance will be strictly commercial, the entrances on the west and east sides of the beach will be for visitors and beachgoers.

The Park Service would like to remind everyone to plan trips properly and to always follow safety precautions when visiting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

