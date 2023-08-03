Mill Creek Assisted Living to host 7th annual craft sale

Crafts for sale
Crafts for sale(WLUC)
By Ethan Jennings
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A craft sale is coming to Marquette for a special cause.

Mill Creek Assisted Living is holding their seventh annual craft sale to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be an assortment of crafts available. A vast majority of the crafts are hand-made by residents of the assisted living community.

The Mill Creek activity director, Beth O’Connor, says this event is important those who worked on it.

“Our residents have put a lot of time and effort into making things that they can sell,” O’Connor said. “It means a lot to them.”

The money that is collected will be used for Alzheimer’s research. The event will be held in the main entrance of Mill Creek Assisted Living from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

