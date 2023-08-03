Lions sell out of season tickets at Ford Field for first time in team history

(WNEM)
By Mark Pearson
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lions are making team history today.

Detroit has sold out of their season tickets for the first time at Ford Field.

The Lions are coming off of their first winning season since 2017 and are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC North Division.

This is significant since Detroit hasn’t won a division title since 1993.

There’s been a lot of hype around this Lions team and this proves that the fans are on board.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Marker told the district court what he saw when he...
Investigator speaks in day 2 of preliminary examination regarding death of Alger County Corrections inmate
The U.S. Coast Guard, along with other state and local agencies, responded to a diesel spill in...
Coast Guard responds to diesel spill in Lake Michigan
thundershowers
Front brings isolated thundershowers and less humid air

Latest News

Negaunee grad Rachel Niskanen signs for golf at Central Michigan, NMU lacrosse drops 2024...
Negaunee grad Rachel Niskanen signs for golf at Central Michigan, NMU lacrosse drops 2024 schedule
MSU football
Michigan State football nears 2023 season with “new vibe”
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
7-run inning powers Negaunee Little League to victory in first game of Central Regional Tournament
Team Michigan defeated Richmond, Ky. 9-2 and now gets a day off before playing again Friday.
7-run inning powers Negaunee Little League to victory in first game of Central Regional Tournament