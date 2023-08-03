Lions sell out of season tickets at Ford Field for first time in team history

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lions are making team history today.

Detroit has sold out of their season tickets for the first time at Ford Field.

The Lions are coming off of their first winning season since 2017 and are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC North Division.

This is significant since Detroit hasn’t won a division title since 1993.

There’s been a lot of hype around this Lions team and this proves that the fans are on board.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.