Kingsford robotics team hosts event to showcase STEM

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A school robotics team held an event at the Dickinson County Library to teach kids about STEM Wednesday.

The Robot Rally showcased many aspects of STEM like robotics. Kids attending were able to get their hands on the controller and use the robot. Kingsford High School senior Emma Moratz said this event took many months to put together.

“The process was getting approval from the school, going through sponsors, getting teams to be able to come. It was a lot of work and a lot of long nights on the phone. But in the end, it’s 100% worth it,” Moratz said.

Attendees were treated to goodie bags and raffles were available. BetaWolves Robotics Team 6637 member Andrea Chaney said it is exciting to see kids get involved with STEM.

“It provides all kinds of opportunities for students of all ages to come and see the different programs that FIRST provides and the local programs that we have,” Chaney said. “We have STEM activities and I know there’s some teams working on marketing activities. We have FTC robots, so kids can try driving them, there’s lots of fun things to do.”

While the Robot Rally is a one-day event, Moratz said there are still plenty of events for the upcoming year.

“The FTC season, which is our middle schools, they are going to be competing hopefully here in November. The game has not officially been announced yet, but it will not be announced until around September,” Moratz said.

Moratz said she hopes the team will be able to attend the Woodland Elementary STEM Night later this year.

