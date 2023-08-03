Kids make butter, learn about history at Delta County Historical Society day camp

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids used an old-fashioned, hand-cranked washing machine today at a day camp in Escanaba today.

They also used antique lunchboxes and learned a little history about the Sandpoint Lighthouse and what it was like “back in the day.”

The Delta County Historical Society held its second annual History Day Camp today.

Kids climbed to the top of the lighthouse and ventured out on the catwalk where a volunteer taught them about the job of being a lighthouse keeper.

Camp Organizer and Historical Society Education Committee Chair Ellie O’Donnell said the day was jam-packed with fun activities.

“They get a private tour of the lighthouse and the museum,” O’Donnell said. “And then they’re going to be having lunch in antique lunchboxes and an old-fashioned lunch.”

The old-fashioned lunch included homemade bread and cookies made by members of the Historical Society, freshly picked green beans and carrots and butter, made by the kids themselves.

The 10 campers, from 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades, were given little jars of whipping cream. They shook the jars to turn the whipping cream into butter as they had their private tour of the museum.

O’Donnell said the day camp was designed to be interactive. The kids wore bonnets and newsboy caps, and some wore traditional dresses.

“They get to play the pump organ here,” she said. “They get to do a lot more hands on than children normally get to do when they come through the museum.”

After lunch, the youngsters were going to stack wood and haul water.

O’Donnell hoped the event spurred an interest in history and demonstrated to the children how different life is now.

“Just so they can compare and contrast now with turn of the century living for children and what a child would have done then,” she said. “What they have now, that they didn’t have then.”

She added that she’s already looking forward to next year.

