Ironworkers Local 8 is bringing new opportunities for training Ironworkers to Harvey

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - New opportunities for training Ironworkers are coming soon to Marquette County.

On Thursday, Ironworkers Local 8 broke ground on its new facility. The Ironworkers Company’s new location, once built, will be next to Nagelkirk Gardens in Harvey.

Local 8′s U.P. Business Representative Tim Roman said this program had to borrow equipment for years.

“Usually [we’re] in a vehicle from Milwaukee or we rent space at Bay College or Northern,” said Roman. “Other trades have been letting us use their facilities, so logistics are about to get really clean for us.”

Roman said that once completed, the $5 million building will be 15,000 square feet. He also expressed that the new building is going to house 30-50 apprentices and state-of-the-art equipment.

Ironworkers Local 8 Business Manager and Financial Secretary Charlie Falkner said this new space can help inspire youth.

“We can put on hands-on training and then we also, throughout the year, have many career fairs at high schools and tech schools,” said Falkner. “We can also introduce our trade as well to people possibly interested in the construction industry.”

Apprentice Tyler Johnson said before this he didn’t know what he wanted to do career-wise. He said he then discovered Ironwork. Now, he has the opportunity to have a flourishing career.

“Ironworkers seem like they have a lot of work and I work with good people and people, the people make the job enjoyable,” said Johnson. “[It’s] a great opportunity and that’s the way I looked at it so that’s why I joined.”

Local 8 also said this building is part of an apprenticeship in training fund. Ironworkers Local 8 also said foundation work will begin next month and the entire building will be completed by late spring 2024.

