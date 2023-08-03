Houghton County Veteran’s Affairs Office host inaugural Veterans Resource Fair

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Houghton County Veteran Affairs Office Service held its first-ever Veteran’s Resource Fair.

Organizers said the main goal of this event is to inform veterans of all the benefits that are available. They also said there were multiple vendors and hundreds in attendance at the Calumet Colosseum. Vendors included multiple categories including health and physical fitness.

The organization’s Director Joseph Battisfore said they will also be talking to veterans about how the new PACT Act affects them.

“It really does affect a lot of veterans and their benefits and widows and children and we are trying to reach as many people as possible to inform them on the new law and how it could affect their benefits,” said Battisfore.

Organizers said the turnout was amazing and they hope to add more vendors next year.

