Houghton County Veteran’s Affairs Office host inaugural Veterans Resource Fair

Organizers said the main goal of this event is to inform veterans of all the benefits that are available.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Houghton County Veteran Affairs Office Service held its first-ever Veteran’s Resource Fair.

Organizers said the main goal of this event is to inform veterans of all the benefits that are available. They also said there were multiple vendors and hundreds in attendance at the Calumet Colosseum. Vendors included multiple categories including health and physical fitness.

The organization’s Director Joseph Battisfore said they will also be talking to veterans about how the new PACT Act affects them.

“It really does affect a lot of veterans and their benefits and widows and children and we are trying to reach as many people as possible to inform them on the new law and how it could affect their benefits,” said Battisfore.

Organizers said the turnout was amazing and they hope to add more vendors next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
Former Cliffs Dow site Marquette
Marquette City Commission considering possible land swap for former Cliffs-Dow site
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

Latest News

Two racers have a photo finish.
Powerboaters compete for championship title
Redeemer Lutheran's Block Party.
Redeemer Lutheran hosts annual Block Party in Marquette
This is one of the dead tick collection bins located at the Great Lakes Research Center located...
Michigan Tech University’s Tick Talk study shows ticks in the UP have diseases
The project’s goal is to provide people with critical educational knowledge about ticks.
Michigan Tech University’s Tick Talk study shows ticks in the UP have diseases
The space will be on the second floor of the Negaunee City Center on 211 Iron St Negaunee, MI...
New space is coming soon for West End Gymnastics