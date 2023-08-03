Front brings isolated thundershowers and less humid air

A front track from north to south across the U.P. with less humid air behind it. This afternoon a few pop thundershowers will develop along the front near Lake Michigan and the southeast. Otherwise, plan on a toasty day with cooler conditions for tomorrow. You get the best of both worlds this weekend with sunshine/warmth on Saturday followed by rain on Sunday. The setup has a strong low-pressure system tracking just south of the U.P. and a cold front coming out of Canada Sunday into Monday. Both of those will bring thundershowers to the U.P. It’ll start Sunday afternoon in the west and expand east during the evening. Projected rainfall amounts through Monday range from 0.75″-1.50″.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with isolated thundershowers in the southeast

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s north, low to mid 80s south/inland

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south/inland

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s inland

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers in the west. Then, widespread rain by the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

