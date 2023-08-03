Feeding America to hold 2 distribution events Thursday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to hold distribution events in two counties on Thursday.

The first is in Marquette County at North Iron Church, on 910 Palms Avenue in Ishpeming. Distribution is slated to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second event is in Iron County and is located at Grace Covenant Church on 316 Jasper Street in Iron River. Distribution there begins at 1:00 p.m. Central time.

Both of these are drive-thru events, anyone who is picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.

