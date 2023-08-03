Feeding America to hold 2 distribution events Thursday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to hold distribution events in two counties on Thursday.

The first is in Marquette County at North Iron Church, on 910 Palms Avenue in Ishpeming. Distribution is slated to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second event is in Iron County and is located at Grace Covenant Church on 316 Jasper Street in Iron River. Distribution there begins at 1:00 p.m. Central time.

Both of these are drive-thru events, anyone who is picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
7-run inning powers Negaunee Little League to victory in first game of Central Regional Tournament
Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse (Luke Barrett/General Services Administration via...
Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse up for auction

Latest News

Two racers have a photo finish.
Powerboaters compete for championship title
Redeemer Lutheran's Block Party.
Redeemer Lutheran hosts annual Block Party in Marquette
This is one of the dead tick collection bins located at the Great Lakes Research Center located...
Michigan Tech University’s Tick Talk study shows ticks in the UP have diseases
The project’s goal is to provide people with critical educational knowledge about ticks.
Michigan Tech University’s Tick Talk study shows ticks in the UP have diseases