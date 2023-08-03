‘Every picnic is special to me’: LBFE-UP holds annual Forever Friend picnic

The picnic is for elders that are part of the chapter's Forever Friend program, which assists...
The picnic is for elders that are part of the chapter's Forever Friend program, which assists people above 60 years old that are physically or socially isolated.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Clear skies and warm weather are perfect for a picnic.

The Upper Peninsula Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE-UP) held the chapter’s annual five-county Forever Friend picnic Thursday afternoon. The event brings together elders from the Western U.P.

“This is Ontonagon, Keweenaw, Baraga, Houghton and Marquette,” said LBFE-UP Grants and Communications Manager Gail Ross. “We have over 60 to 70 elders coming, and the rest are all volunteers and staff.”

These elders are all part of the chapter’s Forever Friend program. The goal of the program is to assist people above 60 years old that are physically or socially isolated.

To help, volunteers are paired with these elders, who are called ‘Forever Friends.’ The volunteers visit them and become a part of their lives.

“We do have some volunteers who are here today who’ve helped transport our Forever Friends or have donated their time and baking and things like that,” said LBFE-UP Elder Service Coordinator Natalie Anderson. “So, it’s just a celebration of those two together.”

The picnic is held in different locations within the five counties every year. This year, it was held at the Centennial Park Pavilion in Chassell.

The event offers a variety of foods such as hamburgers and grilled chicken, as well as games and live music.

For Marquette Resident Mike Palmer, it is something he appreciates every year.

“Every picnic is special to me,” said Palmer. “Whether it’s in Marquette, or whether it’s in the Copper Country. It’s a special thing for me to go to. And I would never have it differently. "

For any interested in being volunteers, visit the chapter’s website by clicking here.

