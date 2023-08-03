Decision not yet made on whether trial in death of former Alger County inmate can continue

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A conclusion has not yet been made on whether a trial can move forward in the death of an Alger County inmate.

Six former Michigan Department of Corrections employees are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Alger County Correctional inmate Jonathan Lancaster.

On Thursday we learned about the last days of Lancaster’s life during the third day of the preliminary exam. The autopsy report showed he lost 51 pounds in his final 14 days.

“I think his general condition was actually very bad between the weight loss and his inability to respond,” Forensic Pathologist Dr. Carl Schmidt, who completed the autopsy, said. “I think I, as a physician, would have looked at the patient and evaluated what was going on.”

Schmidt added Lancaster’s sodium levels indicated dehydration.

In cross-examination, the defense pushed the doctor on whether treatment in the days leading to Lancaster’s death would have changed anything.

“When I think about it, I think he was doomed on March 8,” Schmidt said. “I think that there was very little if any chance of him surviving whatever treatment he would have been subjected to with that higher sodium and all the loss of his muscle mass.”

Following this statement, the lawyer representing Former Acting Warden Scott Sprader attempted to get the case dismissed.

“I would move that all the defendants be dismissed because we just had testimony from Dr. Schmidt that irrespective of what any of them did as of March 8, 2019, which is the date of the complaint for all of the defendants that it would not have made a difference due to Mr. Lancaster’s physical condition,” Defense Lawyer Jonny Waara said.

Alger County District Court Judge Charles Nebel decided to dismiss that claim as he wants to read the final argument from the prosecution. It is still unclear whether the case will move to a jury trial.

Written arguments from the defense and prosecution will be submitted in late August with Judge Nebel’s decision to follow.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.