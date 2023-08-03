Coast Guard responds to diesel spill in Lake Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with other state and local agencies, responded to a diesel spill in Lake Michigan on Wednesday.(USCG)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANISTEE, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Coast Guard, along with other state and local agencies, responded to a diesel spill in Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

The Manitowoc, a self-discharging bulk carrier, spilled the fuel about 1.5 nautical miles offshore of Manistee about 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 after a hull breach, the Coast Guard said.

The maximum spill potential is 45,174 gallons of diesel, the Coast Guard said.

“A red slick was observed approximately 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide projecting to the northeast from the vessel within a few hours of the report,” the Coast Guard said.

The vessel’s diesel spill removal organization is on the scene working to contain the spill, and the vessel is no longer leaking fuel.

Several state and local agencies are working together in the clean-up efforts.

“There has been no known impact to beaches at this time. However, diesel is a hazardous material and can present significant health hazards, so the public is asked to stay away from areas that have diesel and do not attempt to rescue injured wildlife,” the Coast Guard said.

If you see any diesel reaching the shoreline, you are asked to call 231-723-6241.

There is no known or expected impact to drinking water at this time, the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

