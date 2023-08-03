City of Hancock, UPPCO hold ribbon-cutting for new EV charging station

The level three Charge Point station was installed in June, but the city wanted to test its operation before publicly announcing it.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HANCOCK Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock has a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the station Thursday afternoon. The city of Hancock, UPPCO, and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce were present.

The station is a level three Charge Point station, which can charge a vehicle in roughly half an hour. It was installed in late June, but the city wanted to see how it operated before announcing its availability. Some components were missing when the station arrived in April, leading to an extended installation delay.

“We are now seeing charges with it,” said City Manager Mary Babcock. “So, we’re real confident that we want to make sure that people know it’s here now.”

This station is among several that have been installed in the Copper Country in the past two years. This includes Calumet, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, and Copper Harbor.

According to UPPCO Distribution Engineering Manager Morgan Impola, the station is placed in a strategic position, as drivers won’t have to worry about not having enough charge to get to locations such as Copper Harbor.

“It’s a perfect location for travelers with electric vehicles to fill up and make their way up to the rest of the Keweenaw,” said Impola.

Two level three Charge Point charging stations are also available in Houghton.

Impola also says that UPPCO is working with other entities to install more stations in the future.

“We’re talking with a lot of different communities,” added Impola. “These are mostly community-driven requests. We like to involve a bigger team of our designers, our engineers and our account executives to work with the communities to make sure that the right questions are being asked by the community and by UPPCO to get it built in a timely manner.”

Hancock’s EV station is located on the northeast corner of the city parking lot on Franklin Street, at the corner of Tezcuco Street.

