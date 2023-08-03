18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
7-run inning powers Negaunee Little League to victory in first game of Central Regional Tournament
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse (Luke Barrett/General Services Administration via...
Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse up for auction

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Miners Beach opens commercial-only entrance for kayak guiding companies
FILE - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
3rd Trump ally charged with vote machine tampering as Michigan election case grows