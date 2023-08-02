The UPside - John VanDusen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Jon VanDusen.

John VanDusen is a Kingsford Middle School teacher and a coach for the varsity football team. He’s been a member of the National Guard for 23 years, having deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. John doesn’t do any of these things at just a base level. He has a YouTube channel with educational videos, a teaching blog, and even a podcast about American history.

He also hosts a podcast dedicated to Kingsford Football, called the Fliver Flash.

John is an instructor with the national guard and recently won the Training and Doctrine Command Reserve Instructor of the Year award. He’s also written a book on leadership. John spends a lot of his time educating, coaching, and serving, and that is why John VanDusen is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.