U.P. Veteran of the Year: Jim Provost

Provost joined the military immediately after high school in 1965
U.P. Veteran of the Year, Jim Provost has spent much of his life working with veterans, connecting them to resources and just being a friend through tough times
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jim Provost has spent much of his life working with veterans, connecting them to resources and just being a friend through tough times. That dedication has earned him the title of U.P. Veteran of the Year.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with Jim on the Morning News, who says he is honored and humbled by the honor.

Provost will officially receive the U.P. Veteran of the Year Award at the U.P. State Fair on Thursday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m.

