UP Community Band Festival returns to Marquette

Presque Isle Band Shell
Presque Isle Band Shell
By Ethan Jennings
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A community band experience is returning to Marquette for the first time since 2018.

The fourth U.P. Community Band Festival is taking place at Presque Isle on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The first two days of the festival will feature performances from city bands from all over Michigan. Saturday is the main event featuring a performance by the U.P. Combined Band.

The Marquette City Band Board of Directors President, Gordon Erickson, says that this event is a great way to experience music.

“This will be a great event, there will be a variety of types of music,” Erickson said. “There will be musicians from all over the state. With performances from these different bands, you can see the similarities of community bands from across the country and also some of the differences.”

Each performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Presque Isle band shell.

The rain location for Thursday and Friday is Reynold’s Recital Hall. Saturday’s is Kaufman Auditorium.

