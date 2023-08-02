Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
Former Cliffs Dow site Marquette
Marquette City Commission considering possible land swap for former Cliffs-Dow site
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

Latest News

FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
Proceeds from this pledge will help fund the Fresh Food Program at the Beacon House.
Marquette Beacon House urges people to make the 906 Pledge
Authorities in Hawaii say an investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by a...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Elderly man dies after being attacked by pack of dogs