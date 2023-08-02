Superior Arts Youth Theater hires 2 new directors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two new faces have joined the Superior Art Youth Theater.

Becky Heldt started as the theater’s executive director on Tuesday. Sara Parks joined as the artistic director in early July. They were hired to fill the vacancy after Jalina McClain’s departure.

Both Heldt and Parks said they forward to working together.

“I’m really looking forward to collaborating with Sara, our new artistic director,” Heldt said. “She’s got some great ideas, she brings a lot of talent to the area, and, just a few minutes ago I was watching some of the “Honk! Jr.” rehearsal and these kids are so great.”

“I’m really excited to work with [Becky] because I know she has some amazing ideas for this organization,” Parks said.

There will be a goodbye cabaret for Jalina McClain at the Lake Superior Theater on Aug. 28.

