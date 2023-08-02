Strong thunderstorms at times before early August swelter dwindles Friday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The southern edge of Northern Ontario system brushes Upper Michigan, allowing for warm and moist air to convert to strong and isolated severe thunderstorms at times Wednesday and through early Thursday -- damaging hail and wind possible, in addition to occasional heavy rain and frequent lightning. A rebounding high builds over the region to limit rain and thunderstorm chances into early weekend. The reprieve is brief however, as systems from Northwest Ontario and the Northern Plains phase together to deliver soaking rain and thunderstorms late Saturday through Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, strong to isolated severe possible, then tapering late; morning fog and drizzle; westerly winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s (coolest inland)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered showers and thunderstorms, strong to isolated severe possible, then gradually clearing west to east into the afternoon; breezy northwesterly winds

>Highs: Lower 70s to Upper 80s (coolest Keweenaw, warmest inland)

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower; less humid with light northerly breezes

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower, until a round of rain and thunderstorms over the west late; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; mild and getting windy

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; cooler and windy

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain and thunderstorms; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.