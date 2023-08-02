S.S. Badger is done for the season after damage to ramp system

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - After unexpected damage to its ramp system, Lake Michigan Carferry will not be able to resume operation of its SS Badger this season, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have made the difficult, and unfortunately unavoidable, decision to suspend our daily crossings for the remainder of the season,” says Mark W. Barker, President of Interlake Maritime Services, parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC). “This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs – and doing it the right way – so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities.”

Back on July 21, the counterweight structure on the port side of the Badger’s ramp collapsed.

While crews worked to make repairs, it became clear over the last week that the necessary repairs were extensive and would take months to clear the collapsed structure and erect a new one.

“While an amazing amount of work has been done in last 11 days and an incredible effort has been made by all of our employees and key partners on the Lakes, this is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season,” says Sara Spore, General Manager of Lake Michigan Carferry.

Spore says reservation teams are systematically issuing full refunds for passengers with reservations, and they will be contacted.

