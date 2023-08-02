S.S. Badger is done for the season after damage to ramp system

The ferry has been out of service since July 21
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - After unexpected damage to its ramp system, Lake Michigan Carferry will not be able to resume operation of its SS Badger this season, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have made the difficult, and unfortunately unavoidable, decision to suspend our daily crossings for the remainder of the season,” says Mark W. Barker, President of Interlake Maritime Services, parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC). “This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs – and doing it the right way – so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities.”

Back on July 21, the counterweight structure on the port side of the Badger’s ramp collapsed.

While crews worked to make repairs, it became clear over the last week that the necessary repairs were extensive and would take months to clear the collapsed structure and erect a new one.

“While an amazing amount of work has been done in last 11 days and an incredible effort has been made by all of our employees and key partners on the Lakes, this is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season,” says Sara Spore, General Manager of Lake Michigan Carferry.

Spore says reservation teams are systematically issuing full refunds for passengers with reservations, and they will be contacted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
Michigan State Police search for missing woman last seen in Alger County
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
Former Cliffs Dow site Marquette
Marquette City Commission considering possible land swap for former Cliffs-Dow site
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

Latest News

Manny says he's looking forward to participating in the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba for the...
Manny Mag's Food Truck visits UMT, Part 4
Manny says his tamales this summer have been his best seller, they come with chicken, beef or...
Manny Mag's Food Truck visits UMT, Part 3
You can find Manny Mag's Food Truck every Tuesday at Blackrocks Brewery and Thursday at Drifa...
Manny Mag's Food Truck visits UMT, Part 2
From a $1.25 billion lottery, to a controversy surrounding sun bears in a China zoo, they...
Manny Mag's Food Truck visits UMT, Part 1
Jim began serving in the military immediately following high school in 1965.
U.P. Veteran of the Year: Jim Provost