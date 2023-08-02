Scattered thunderstorms today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A warmer and muggy day is underway. Scattered thundershowers develop during the day. A few isolated ones could produce low-level severe conditions of small hail and strong winds. The cold front passes through tomorrow with some scattered showers. Behind it, Friday will be a cooler day. This weekend will be warmer with a system bringing rain Sunday evening into Monday.

Today: Scattered thunderstorms, warmer and muggy

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid 70s north, low 80s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with evening showers/storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Morning showers and near normal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

