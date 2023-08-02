Scattered thunderstorms today
A warmer and muggy day is underway. Scattered thundershowers develop during the day. A few isolated ones could produce low-level severe conditions of small hail and strong winds. The cold front passes through tomorrow with some scattered showers. Behind it, Friday will be a cooler day. This weekend will be warmer with a system bringing rain Sunday evening into Monday.
Today: Scattered thunderstorms, warmer and muggy
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines
Thursday: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler
>Highs: Mid 70s north, low 80s south
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with evening showers/storms
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Monday: Morning showers and near normal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
