Romanian artist creates macrame as way to connect with community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s another new artist at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

Marcy Macrame offers hand-woven bracelets, ornaments, magnets, and more.

Artist Marcela Pop just recently picked up macrame as a hobby. Being from Romania, she tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that she started selling her craft as a way to connect with locals and practice having conversations.

The TV6 Morning News takes a look at a featured artist vendor at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Items from Marcy Macrame range from $7-$10.

Pop says her dragonflies and butterflies are her most popular items.

You can shop Marcy Macrame at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique, located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

It’s open Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

