Romanian artist creates macrame as way to connect with community

The spotlight is on Marcy Macrame at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.
Marcela Pop sells her craft at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Marcela Pop sells her craft at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s another new artist at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

Marcy Macrame offers hand-woven bracelets, ornaments, magnets, and more.

Artist Marcela Pop just recently picked up macrame as a hobby. Being from Romania, she tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that she started selling her craft as a way to connect with locals and practice having conversations.

The TV6 Morning News takes a look at a featured artist vendor at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Items from Marcy Macrame range from $7-$10.

Pop says her dragonflies and butterflies are her most popular items.

The TV6 Morning News takes a look at a featured artist vendor at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

You can shop Marcy Macrame at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique, located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

It’s open Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
Michigan State Police search for missing woman last seen in Alger County
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
Former Cliffs Dow site Marquette
Marquette City Commission considering possible land swap for former Cliffs-Dow site
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

Latest News

Manny says he's looking forward to participating in the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba for the...
Manny Mag's Food Truck visits UMT, Part 4
Manny says his tamales this summer have been his best seller, they come with chicken, beef or...
Manny Mag's Food Truck visits UMT, Part 3
You can find Manny Mag's Food Truck every Tuesday at Blackrocks Brewery and Thursday at Drifa...
Manny Mag's Food Truck visits UMT, Part 2
From a $1.25 billion lottery, to a controversy surrounding sun bears in a China zoo, they...
Manny Mag's Food Truck visits UMT, Part 1