No injuries reported in Manistique garage fire

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a garage fire that occurred in the city of Manistique Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10:12 p.m., the Manistique Public Safety Department was dispatched to a report of a garage on fire at 1019 Deer Street.

An officer from the Sault Tribe Police Department was first on the scene and determined there was active smoke and fire present. The garage was not attached to any other structure.

Investigators said firefighters from Manistique Public Safety and the Manistique Volunteer Fire Department were able to get the fire under control within minutes. The garage suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage along with its contents.

All responders cleared the scene at 11:30 p.m. The origin of the fire has been identified but the cause remains under investigation.

Manistique Public Safety was assisted by the Manistique Volunteer Fire Department, Sault Tribe Police Department, Michigan State Police and SEMCO Energy.

