Marquette County YMCA offers an August-only enrollment deal

If you were to enroll on August 3, you would only pay $3.
If you were to enroll on August 3, you would only pay $3.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCAs of Marquette County are offering a limited-time enrollment deal for new members.

The August-only offer, “Pay the Day”, allows you to pay the amount of the day you enroll. This means if you were to enroll on August 2, your fee would only be $2, as opposed to the regular joining fee of $50.

Rachel Berglund, Marquette County YMCA membership and west end director, said this is a good way to get the community involved with the YMCA.

“Last year we added about a hundred new members during this time frame. It’s really a good time to come in and meet some new people, try a class, relax in the sauna, swim in the pool and have fun with your friends at the Y,” said Berglund.

You can join in person at the YMCA in Marquette or Negaunee, or you can utilize the promo code “HereForYou” to get the discount online.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
Former Cliffs Dow site Marquette
Marquette City Commission considering possible land swap for former Cliffs-Dow site
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

Latest News

Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms, showers in the U.P. before milder, less humid air...
Strong thunderstorms at times before early August swelter dwindles Friday
The event supports childhood cancer by raising money through donations and giving them to U.P...
6th annual Tour Da Yoop, Eh bike tour rides into second half, sets off from Houghton
Brasswire Campground is getting closer to opening.
Brasswire Campground closer to opening
National wellness month is all about self-care and being aware of your health.
August is National Wellness Month