Marquette County YMCA offers an August-only enrollment deal

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCAs of Marquette County are offering a limited-time enrollment deal for new members.

The August-only offer, “Pay the Day”, allows you to pay the amount of the day you enroll. This means if you were to enroll on August 2, your fee would only be $2, as opposed to the regular joining fee of $50.

Rachel Berglund, Marquette County YMCA membership and west end director, said this is a good way to get the community involved with the YMCA.

“Last year we added about a hundred new members during this time frame. It’s really a good time to come in and meet some new people, try a class, relax in the sauna, swim in the pool and have fun with your friends at the Y,” said Berglund.

You can join in person at the YMCA in Marquette or Negaunee, or you can utilize the promo code “HereForYou” to get the discount online.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.