Marquette Beacon House urges people to make the 906 Pledge

By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Steve Marriucci Family Beacon House of Marquette is once again asking people to take the 906 Pledge.

Those who take the pledge promise to donate $9.06/month for 12 to 60 months. You can choose to pledge from 1 year all the way to 5 years.

Mary Tavernini Dowling, Beacon House CEO, said those who have pledged said it was super easy to do.

“Many people have done the 5-year pledge, and when that expired they just renewed again because they didn’t notice it was gone, but we sure noticed it was there,” said Tavernini Dowling.

Proceeds from this pledge will help fund the Fresh Food Program at the Beacon House.

Tavernini Dowling said the average cost of the meals they serve is $3.

“When you do that 906 Pledge, you’re giving somebody 3 wonderful meals. Breakfast, lunch or dinner when they’re in a really tough time,” said the CEO. “Most likely they are worried about their loved one in the hospital, or maybe they’re going through cancer treatment and they’re staying with us, and that can get very expensive.”

In addition to the pledge, the Beacon House will be hosting a “Reverse Draw”. There will be 250 raffle tickets for sale at BlackRock’s Brewery on September 4. People will have the opportunity to make the 906 Pledge in person at that event.

All that donate will be given a t-shirt, courtesy of Yooper Shirts.

