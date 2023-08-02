Manny Mag’s Mexican food truck stops by Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been quite the summer for Manny Mag’s Mexican food truck.

What went unordered last summer, is now the star of the menu this season. Manny Magdaleno says the community can’t get enough of his tamales!

He stops by Upper Michigan Today to give Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon a taste of his most popular item.

But first, stories of the day.

From a $1.25 billion lottery, to a controversy surrounding sun bears in a China zoo, they breakdown the top trending stories. Is that really a bear?

Now, back to Manny Mag’s!

You can find the truck at Blackrocks Brewery every Tuesday evening and at Drifa Brewing Cooperative every Thursday evening.

Plus, Manny Mag’s is making a first-time appearance at the U.P. State Fair this year.

Manny says his tamales this summer have been his best seller, they come with chicken, beef or pork

Manny says he's looking forward to participating in the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba for the first time this year.

Manny Mag’s is available for catering and private events.

You can reach Manny Magdaleno at (906) 458-3078.

