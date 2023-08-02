Manny Mag’s Mexican food truck stops by Upper Michigan Today

UMT gets a taste of its most popular item: the tamale.
The Mexican food truck has had a busy summer keeping up with the demand
The Mexican food truck has had a busy summer keeping up with the demand(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been quite the summer for Manny Mag’s Mexican food truck.

What went unordered last summer, is now the star of the menu this season. Manny Magdaleno says the community can’t get enough of his tamales!

He stops by Upper Michigan Today to give Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon a taste of his most popular item.

But first, stories of the day.

From a $1.25 billion lottery, to a controversy surrounding sun bears in a China zoo, they breakdown the top trending stories. Is that really a bear?

Now, back to Manny Mag’s!

You can find the truck at Blackrocks Brewery every Tuesday evening and at Drifa Brewing Cooperative every Thursday evening.

Plus, Manny Mag’s is making a first-time appearance at the U.P. State Fair this year.

Manny Mag’s is available for catering and private events.

You can reach Manny Magdaleno at (906) 458-3078.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

