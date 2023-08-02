Manny Mag’s Mexican food truck stops by Upper Michigan Today
UMT gets a taste of its most popular item: the tamale.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been quite the summer for Manny Mag’s Mexican food truck.
What went unordered last summer, is now the star of the menu this season. Manny Magdaleno says the community can’t get enough of his tamales!
He stops by Upper Michigan Today to give Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon a taste of his most popular item.
You can find the truck at Blackrocks Brewery every Tuesday evening and at Drifa Brewing Cooperative every Thursday evening.
Plus, Manny Mag’s is making a first-time appearance at the U.P. State Fair this year.
Manny Mag’s is available for catering and private events.
You can reach Manny Magdaleno at (906) 458-3078.
