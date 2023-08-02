LIVE UPDATES: Negaunee Little League playing in first game of Central Regional Tournament

MIDLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Junior Little League All-Star baseball team (14U) is playing their first game for the Central Regional Tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Midland.

Negaunee (Team Michigan) leads Richmond, Ky. 8-2 after five innings. Click here to watch the game LIVE on the Negaunee Little League Facebook page.

An RBI single by Brayden Gleason got Negaunee on the board in the first.

Negaunee scored seven runs in the fifth. Peyton Black hit an RBI single. Vince Tincknell knocked in two more runs that inning with a double after a seven-pitch at-bat. Tincknell then scored on an error. Evan Dellangelo then hit a three-run home run to left field.

This is a double-elimination tournament. The winner of this game plays Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The loser plays Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned Sunday. They will advance to the Junior Baseball World Series, played in Taylor, Mich.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.