Kingsford school district offers tours for upcoming centennial

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - As a part of Kingsford’s centennial celebration, a local school district is offering tours this Friday.

Tours will be offered at all Breitung Township school buildings at 9 a.m. on Friday. Breitung Township School District Superintendent David Holmes said the school will also be a part of the parade this Saturday. Holmes said it is exciting to be a part of this momentous occasion for the area.

“Kingsford has such a great tradition of history. The 100 year celebration that’s taking place at Lodal Park is certainly the focal point, and we want to be in support of that. Breitung Township Schools has been around nearly as long as the city of Kingsford. We are celebrating our 98th year,” Holmes said.

Tours for Kingsford Middle and High School will start at the middle school and will run until 11 a.m.

