Ishpeming City Council appoints new member

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council today appointed Renelle Meiers-Halverson to the vacant position on the City Council.

Renelle Meiers-Halverson was one of five applicants who applied for the position, which was left vacant with the passing of Stuart “Stu” Skauge.

During a special city council meeting, council members voted to appoint the newest member by a vote of 3-1. Renelle Meiers-Halverson will join the other city council members to take part in her first meeting at the upcoming regular city council meeting on Aug. 9.

Renelle Meiers-Halverson is appointed to serve on the City Council until the end of the Original Term ending in Nov. 2024. The Ishpeming City Council consists of five members elected from the city at large. Each council member serves a term of four years and is limited to serving two consecutive terms.

The City of Ishpeming Council meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month, following the first Monday of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. at Ishpeming City Hall (100 E. Division Street, second floor).

