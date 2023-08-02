Investigator speaks in day 2 of preliminary examination regarding death of Alger County Corrections inmate

Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Marker told the district court what he saw when he arrived at Alger County Corrections in 2019.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police detective who investigated the death of an Alger Correctional Facility inmate testified in day two of a preliminary exam.

The exam will decide if involuntary manslaughter charges against six former Alger County Corrections staff will move forward in connection with the 2019 death of inmate Jonathan Lancaster.

“I just noticed that he was extremely skinny, that his hips were protruding, and I could see his ribs,” Marker said. “He had sunken eyes.”

Marker was investigating the events leading up to the death of Lancaster while in custody. The main question at hand on Wednesday was whether the six employees neglected visible signs of deteriorating health in Lancaster.

The prosecution asked if there were any clear signs of dehydration present.

“One of the other observations that made is that he had dry cracked lips and so, based on [what] inspection or Contreras implies to me was that he was on a hunger strike,” Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Jacques said. “So, I was certainly more concerned that dehydration and starvation was a possibility.”

Meanwhile, the defense pushed back on Marker’s authority to make that observation.

“Have you ever been enlisted professionally to identify dehydration as a cause of death? Meaning, well, that’s the question. Have you,” Defense Lawyer Sarah Henderson said.

“Have I ever been consulted, no,” Marker said.

During cross-examination, the defense lawyer for registered nurse Nathan Mozer pushed Marker to confirm her client made an attempt to help Lancaster, but Lancaster refused it.

“He even took in a bottle of Gatorade and, even though policy he says he’s not supposed to, he tried to make Mr. Lancaster drink,” Defense Lawyer Jennifer France said. “It appeared he had something form of some liquid or something in his hand,” Marker said.

“Mr. Lancaster clenched his Jaws would not take the fluid,” France said. “He indicated that he didn’t have it, drink anything else,” Marker said.

Tomorrow is the final scheduled day for the preliminary exam.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

