Forgotten Eagles of Michigan visit Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 380

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 380 was full of hugs, food and motorcycles on Wednesday.

The Forgotten Eagles of Michigan visited the chapter as a pit stop along the organization’s Annual Ride Around Michigan.

State President Kevin Stephenson said they started on the east end of the U.P. Wednesday morning and will end in Baraga that evening.

“Chapter One does start out in the Soo, but we started out in Houghton Lake,” Stephenson said. “We rode up to Sault Ste. Marie, a few of us.”

Stephenson said the Forgotten Eagles have been doing this ride for 18 years. The riders have been stopping in Negaunee on their way to Baraga for 15 years.

The ride is a fundraiser for the Veterans Trust Fund, the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans and individual veterans who may need support.

“We don’t give them cash,” Stephenson said. “We pay for anything that they need: their services, their repairs or any type of building supplies.”

Stephenson said the Forgotten Eagles of Michigan have donated close to $300,000 to the Michigan Veteran’s Trust Fund.

He believes the organization is about more than just the money.

“Being a veteran myself, I know what I went through with everything,” Stephenson said. “When you get out, you don’t really know what’s going on. It’s the camaraderie; you have each other’s back. You count on each other’s lives.”

Stephenson said anyone who cares about veterans can join the Forgotten Eagles of Michigan.

The final stop in the U.P. for the Forgotten Eagles will be in Manistique Thursday night.

