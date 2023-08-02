DNR announces temporary closures for some Marquette and Baraga County recreation areas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Wednesday, through Monday, Aug. 7, a series of temporary closures are in effect for three DNR-managed recreation areas.

At Blueberry Ridge, the crossroads and lighted loop parking areas are closed while crews add more gravel and grading.

“We do a lot of general maintenance during the summertime, but we did a news release on this because it happened to be four or five projects that were all happening at the exact same time,” said DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin.

The Thunder Valley Equestrian Trail is also closed for parking area improvements. At Craig Lake State Park, part of the main entry road will be closed as two culverts are being installed and gravel added to more than six thousand feet of road.

The camping yurts and boating access remain open. A detour into the main area is in place.

“There is a detour that takes the North Nestoria road and you go up there instead of going in the main Nelligan Lake Road that the main entrance to Craig Lake State Park is on instead,” Pepin said.

Work was planned at the Goose Lake boating access site, but that work has been canceled. Instead, the Hoist Basin, McClure Basin and Schweitzer Creek boating access sites will be worked on. However, there are no closures planned for those projects.

“If you’re going to these areas it’ll be important to know that there could be equipment in the area and to just take a little extra caution when you’re driving to these areas or trying to access them to use them,” Pepin added.

For the latest updates on the closures, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.