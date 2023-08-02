DNR announces temporary closures for some Marquette and Baraga County recreation areas

DNR announces temporary closures.
DNR announces temporary closures.(Terese Ledy)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Wednesday, through Monday, Aug. 7, a series of temporary closures are in effect for three DNR-managed recreation areas.

At Blueberry Ridge, the crossroads and lighted loop parking areas are closed while crews add more gravel and grading.

“We do a lot of general maintenance during the summertime, but we did a news release on this because it happened to be four or five projects that were all happening at the exact same time,” said DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin.

The Thunder Valley Equestrian Trail is also closed for parking area improvements. At Craig Lake State Park, part of the main entry road will be closed as two culverts are being installed and gravel added to more than six thousand feet of road.

The camping yurts and boating access remain open. A detour into the main area is in place.

“There is a detour that takes the North Nestoria road and you go up there instead of going in the main Nelligan Lake Road that the main entrance to Craig Lake State Park is on instead,” Pepin said.

Work was planned at the Goose Lake boating access site, but that work has been canceled. Instead, the Hoist Basin, McClure Basin and Schweitzer Creek boating access sites will be worked on. However, there are no closures planned for those projects.

“If you’re going to these areas it’ll be important to know that there could be equipment in the area and to just take a little extra caution when you’re driving to these areas or trying to access them to use them,” Pepin added.

For the latest updates on the closures, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
Former Cliffs Dow site Marquette
Marquette City Commission considering possible land swap for former Cliffs-Dow site
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

Latest News

The event supports childhood cancer by raising money through donations and giving them to U.P....
6th annual Tour Da Yoop, Eh bike tour rides into second half, sets off from Houghton
The Forgotten Eagles of Michigan were welcomed by veterans from the D.J. Jacobetti Home for...
Forgotten Eagles of Michigan visit Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 380
The Forgotten Eagles of Michigan visited the chapter as a pit stop along the organization’s...
Forgotten Eagles of Michigan visit Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 380
Artistic Director Sara Parks (Left) and Executive Director Becky Heldt (Right).
Superior Arts Youth Theater hires 2 new directors
Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Marker told the district court what he saw when he...
Investigator speaks in day 2 of preliminary examination regarding death of Alger County Corrections inmate