Delta County commissioners approve administrator contract

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board of Commissioners made changes to the contract for the county’s new administrator and controller at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board discussed concerns Administrator Ashleigh Young had with portions of the contract.

“Basically, what we were looking at is just a little bit of language,” Commissioner David Moyle said.

One item was a termination clause labeled as “fails to provide leadership.”

Young said the language was subjective and several commissioners agreed.

The board struck this clause from the contract.

“The whole process has been a give and take,” Moyle said.

The revised contract received unanimous approval from the board.

The contract now goes to Young for her review.

Moyle said he expects the board will have a signed contract within a week.

