Copper Country Community Art Center to host opening reception for ‘Finns Love Alliteration’ exhibit

The exhibit includes bowls, vases and sculptures made of pottery, but are made to look as if...
The exhibit includes bowls, vases and sculptures made of pottery, but are made to look as if they were crafted from birch bark.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Art Center (CCCAC) will be holding an opening reception for a new exhibit on Thursday.

Named ‘Finns Love Alliteration’, it features work by Duluth artist Lenore Rae Lampi from across her nearly 20-year career. The exhibit includes a functional series of pottery bowls, mugs and vases, as well as sculptures. But there is a twist: they are made to look as if crafted from birch bark.

“The functional series started with a desire to use white in my functional work,” said Lampi. “And it came to me to do a vase like a birch tree, and so I did, and it continued from there.”

Other works come in the shapes of lily pads and water, including work from her new ‘Freshwater Series’, which she is excited to share.

“I have a piece called ‘A Slice of Fresh Water’,” continued Lampi. “And I also have a group which are called ‘Fresh Water Orbs’. There’s a real nod to minimalism in those.”

Lampi has earned a BA in Fine Arts from the University of Minnesota and a MA in Art Education from the University of Minnesota. Exhibitions of her work have been held at SOFA in Chicago, and in Helsinki and Seinajoki, Finland.

Lampi hopes those who visit this exhibit take an interest in her work and ask her about it.

“I’d be willing to engage with folks, and they can come with questions to ask about how some of the work evolved,” added Lampi. “And also, I hope they fall in love with some pieces.”

The reception will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit will be available to view until August 31.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
Former Cliffs Dow site Marquette
Marquette City Commission considering possible land swap for former Cliffs-Dow site
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

Latest News

Proceeds from this pledge will help fund the Fresh Food Program at the Beacon House.
Marquette Beacon House urges people to make the 906 Pledge
Presque Isle Band Shell
UP Community Band Festival returns to Marquette
The Bessemer Department of Public Works improved the storm drains in 2022.
Bessemer residents raise flooding concerns
Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms, showers in the U.P. before milder, less humid air...
Strong thunderstorms at times before early August swelter dwindles Friday