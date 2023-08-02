Copper Country Community Art Center to host opening reception for ‘Finns Love Alliteration’ exhibit

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Art Center (CCCAC) will be holding an opening reception for a new exhibit on Thursday.

Named ‘Finns Love Alliteration’, it features work by Duluth artist Lenore Rae Lampi from across her nearly 20-year career. The exhibit includes a functional series of pottery bowls, mugs and vases, as well as sculptures. But there is a twist: they are made to look as if crafted from birch bark.

“The functional series started with a desire to use white in my functional work,” said Lampi. “And it came to me to do a vase like a birch tree, and so I did, and it continued from there.”

Other works come in the shapes of lily pads and water, including work from her new ‘Freshwater Series’, which she is excited to share.

“I have a piece called ‘A Slice of Fresh Water’,” continued Lampi. “And I also have a group which are called ‘Fresh Water Orbs’. There’s a real nod to minimalism in those.”

Lampi has earned a BA in Fine Arts from the University of Minnesota and a MA in Art Education from the University of Minnesota. Exhibitions of her work have been held at SOFA in Chicago, and in Helsinki and Seinajoki, Finland.

Lampi hopes those who visit this exhibit take an interest in her work and ask her about it.

“I’d be willing to engage with folks, and they can come with questions to ask about how some of the work evolved,” added Lampi. “And also, I hope they fall in love with some pieces.”

The reception will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit will be available to view until August 31.

